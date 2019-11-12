Death toll due to Cyclone Bulbul rises

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district and held administrative meetings at Kakdwip, where 60,000 families had been affected, authorities said.

She assured the people affected by Cyclone Bulbul that the State government would offer compensation for damaged houses and crops.

“We will send a team of experts to assess the damage... Those whose betel nut cultivation or paddy crops have been affected will be compensated,” Ms. Banerjee told the people who met her in Kakdwip.

The Chief Minister said that 1.78 lakh people were stationed in relief centres or else the causalities would have been higher.

Ms. Banerjee said that 4-5 lakh people had been affected by the cyclone in the South 24 Parganas district alone.

Ms. Banerjee said one person, a fisherman, was found dead in the district after a trawler capsized. “Eight fishermen, who were in a trawler, are still missing. Fifteen have been rescued,” she said.

The Chief Minister met the family members of Sk. Mubur Rehman, the fisherman whose body was recovered on Monday morning.

Bodies recovered

Later in the day, four more bodies were recovered by the Indian Coast Guard.

The trawler had capsized near Sagar on the evening of November 9.

Cyclone Bulbul made a landfall between Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

With five bodies of the missing fishermen, the death toll due to the cyclone has increased from seven to 12.