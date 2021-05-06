Death toll continues to rise in U.P.

Kanpur district records 112 fatalities due to COVID-19 in two days

With 46 new deaths, Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh recorded 112 fatalities due to COVID-19 in two days, as per officials.

The district recorded 66 and 46 deaths, according to the health bulletin released on May 4 and 5.

The State recorded 31,165 cases while the daily toll continued to rise with 357 new deaths, the government said.

On May 4, the State recorded 352 deaths.

Lucknow recorded 38 new deaths and 3,004 new cases.

Three persons died and five were injured after a cylinder blast in an oxygen plant in Lucknow, said district Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to probe the reasons behind the blast.

The government further extended the lockdown or the Corona Curfew till Monday morning. The weekend curfew was first extended by a day before being further extended to May 6 and now till May 10.

Over 51,000 persons in the age group of 18-44 have been administered the first dose since the drive started on May 1, the State government said. The exact official figure stood at 51,284.