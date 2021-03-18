Death penalty in 26 days for rape of child

JAIPUR

18 March 2021 01:25 IST

A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu town completed the trial in a case for rape of a five-year-old girl in 17 days and awarded death penalty to a 21-year-old convict on Wednesday. The police had filed charge-sheet within nine days after the offence and the entire process was completed in 26 days.

The convict, Sunil Kumar, had abducted the minor girl who was playing with her cousins in an agricultural farm near her house on February 19 evening. He took the girl away on his two-wheeler and raped her at an isolated place.

