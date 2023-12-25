GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of civilians: PDP claims Mehbooba put under house arrest ahead of scheduled visit to Poonch

Ms. Mufti urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene as more youth were being held by security forces without informing their families in the wake of the ambush

December 25, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: PTI

The PDP on December 25 claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Surankote in Pooch district where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody.

Four soldiers lost their lives when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.

In the aftermath of the attack, the three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning. They were found dead on December 22.

"Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief, forcefully placed under house arrest before her scheduled visit to Surankote, where she aimed to assess the situation and console families of victims killed under army custody," the PDP posted on X.

The party condemned the alleged government move.

"PDP vehemently condemns the unjust house arrest of party chief @MehboobaMufti. The sealing of gates and restrictions obstructing her Surankote visit are unwarranted and demands strong opposition," the party said.

On Sunday, Ms. Mufti urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene as more youth were being held by security forces without informing their families in the wake of the ambush.

"DKG army camp has picked up civilians of Panchayat banghia from Thanamandi area & are withholding information about them. Nor are their worried family members being allowed to see them at the camp who fear for their lives because of the Topi episode where civilians were tortured to death in custody," she posted on X.

"Request @manojsinha_ji to intervene before a similar tragedy strikes these poor families," she said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Peoples Democratic Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.