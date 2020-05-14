Death of businessman raises fears of virus spread in Aligarh

A curfew-like lockdown has been imposed in areas under three police stations in Aligarh after a real estate businessman and president of the managing committee of a reputed college of the city died in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College because of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.

Local sources said two days before his death, the businessman, a resident of the posh ADA Colony in Sasni Gate area, observed the tehervi (13th day ritual) of his mother who passed away on April 28 in which around 200 people, including some local leaders of the ruling party, participated.

“It is almost like a curfew. We can’t step out,” said a retired professor who lived in the colony. He said a large number of people turned up to condole the death of the businessman as well. Prof. Haris Khan, Medical Superintendent of JNMCH, said the businessman was brought in a serious condition on Monday and was put on ventilator. “He was diabetic and was suffering from hypertension as well,” he said.

Five new cases

Aligarh has reported five deaths because of COVID-19 and 63 persons have been tested positive. On Wednesday, five new cases emerged, two of which are related to the businessman.

“We have imposed stringent lockdown in Sasni Gate, Kotwali, and Delhi Gate police stations. There will be no relaxation for at least a week. Essential services will be provided at the doorstep,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Muni Raj P. This, he said, was essential to break the chain.

“The family members of the businessman have been sent into home quarantine and random sampling is being done in area,” he said. “Our information is 20-25 people attended the ceremony but over the week many people would have visited the residence. It feels sad that even educated people and people in responsible positions are not serious about the disease,” he observed.

Another case of COVID-19 came to light in the Civil Lines area where a medical store owner was tested positive. He was admitted to the private hospital and was later referred to the private hospital in Noida when his condition deteriorated. Locals say this could lead to another chain as his shop is in the densely populated old city area.