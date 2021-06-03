Other States

Death in U.P. police station: 3 suspended

Three police personnel, including an SHO, were suspended after a man who was detained by police for eloping with a minor girl, died under “suspicious circumstances” inside the police station, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Rajesh Kori (35) had allegedly eloped with a minor girl living in his neighborhood but they were soon found and brought to the Kudwar police station on Wednesday, said SP Sultanpur Vipin Kumar Mishra.

Kori died in the the station premises under “suspicious circumstances,” said the SP.

SHO Arvind Pandey, a sub-inspector and a head constable were suspended for negligence while action would also be taken against a home guard who was on duty, said the SP.


