Death toll in north Bengal train accident increases to nine, Railway Minister visits site of accident

Kolkata

14 January 2022 13:15 IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that preliminary investigation points out that there was some technical issue with the locomotive.

The death toll in the derailment of Bikaner-Guwahati Express near New Domohani station in West Bengal's Jalpiaguri district rose to nine on Friday.

District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri district, Maumita Godara said that nine persons have lost their lives. The deceased include six males and three females. According to the authorities, 36 persons are being treated in three different State Health facilities in north Bengal.

Bikaner – Guwahati Express met with an accident at 17.00 hours on Thursday near New Domohani station under Alipurduar division of N.F. Railway. The site of the accident was about 42 kms away from New Jalpaiguri station and about 100 kms away from New Alipurduar station.

Technical fault says Railway Minister

During the day Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the accident. The Minister suggested that preliminary investigation points out that there was some technical issue with the locomotive.

“In some parts of the locomotive there seems to be a technical fault. We will have to dismantle it and examine it,” the Minister said. He also pointed out that an inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety has been initiated into the accident.

A press statement by the N. F. Railway said that As per initial information, “about 12 coaches got derailed of which 2 capsized”. There was about 1053 passengers onboard the train at the time of the derailment. Railway has announced ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakhs towards dead, ₹1 lakh to grievously injured and ₹25 thousand for passengers with simple injury. By Friday morning the passengers were removed from the accident site and efforts are being made to clear the tracks.