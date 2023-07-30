ADVERTISEMENT

Death due to expired medicines on the rise in U.P. hospitals, claims Akhilesh Yadav

July 30, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Lucknow

He also attached a video which showed some people pushing a broken-down ambulance.

PTI

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on July 30 alleged there was a rise in number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh hospitals due to expired medicines, as he advised people to check medicines and injections before use. Mr. Yadav made the appeal in a tweet and also attached a video which showed some people pushing a broken-down ambulance.

"Warning!!! In the hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, patients or their relatives should take medicines, injections or glucose only after carefully checking whether they are useless or not expired. The news of their proving them fatal is continuously increasing. (The BJP government should keep the patients away from its corruption)," Mr. Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet that carried the video, he said, "Ambulance itself needs an ambulance in the broken BJP government."

