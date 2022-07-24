Deadlock continues in Chhattisgarh over T.S. Singh Deo’s rebellion

On July 16, Mr. Singh Deo had stepped down as the Panchayati Raj Minister after attacking his own government for failing to construct 8,00,000 houses meant for rural poor

On July 16, Mr. Singh Deo had stepped down as the Panchayati Raj Minister after attacking his own government for failing to construct 8,00,000 houses meant for rural poor

The weeklong deadlock in Chhattisgarh politics over senior Minister T.S. Singh Deo’s explosive “resignation letter” and majority of party MLAs demanding action against him for offering an “issue to the Bharatiya Janata Party on a platter” continues with the Central leadership keeping its cards close to its chest.

Mr. Singh Deo has been camping in the National Capital for the past few days and has been unable to meet the senior leaders to raise his concerns that led to his resignation from the Panchayati Raj portfolio, which is seen as a fresh salvo in his purported leadership tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

On the other hand, Mr. Baghel was back in Raipur after a short trip to Delhi, but sources said no discussions were held over the prevailing situation in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister — who is the chief observer for the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, likely to be held in November — met leaders from the Himachal Congress. Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is one of the two observers for the elections, was also present in the meeting.

Said to be unwell

It was also speculated that Mr. Baghel would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the leadership issue but both the senior leaders are said to be unwell. Sources said the Chief Minister was likely to go back to Delhi after the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly concludes on July 27.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh Deo too is unlikely to meet either over the next two days as Ms. Gandhi has been called by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on July 25.

On July 16, Mr. Singh Deo had stepped down as the Panchayati Raj Minister after attacking his own government for failing to construct 8,00,000 houses meant for rural poor under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and accusing that his position as a minister had been undermined against the set protocol in an unfair manner. Last week, Mr. Baghel relieved Mr. Singh Deo from the Panchayati Raj Minister portfolio, and senior Cabinet Minister Ravindra Choubey was appointed Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, even as both the ministers kept their other portfolios. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had been in attacking mode ever since the resignation in the ongoing monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Aggressive stance of BJP

This aggressive stance of the BJP had prompted a large number of MLAs to write a letter to the party high command demanding action against the defiant Minister. Sources said the letter had been carried by State in-charge of Congress P.L. Punia and shared with senior party leaders, including general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

In is further learnt that senior leaders in Delhi had given their nod to initiate action against Mr. Singh Deo but the ball lies in PCC president Mohan Markam’s court. “It is Mr. Markam who can initiate proceedings by issuing a show-cause letter but he is said to be biding his time. As the party’s State president he has to take everyone along. Mr. Markam wasn’t one of the MLAs who signed the letter demanding action against Mr. Singh Deo and the latter’s relative seniority is also said to be one of the reasons why he is dragging his feet,” said a source.

Mr. Markam was unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.