‘Dead’ man returns home after his funeral

A 40-year-old man presumed dead showed up much to the surprise of his family, a week after they had performed a funeral mistakenly identifying a decomposed corpse as his body.

The goof-up took place after the State-run RK Hospital declared the body of a man named Goverdhan Prajapat, who was under treatment at the hospital, as ‘unidentified’ and later Omkar Lal Gadulia’s relatives wrongly took possession of that body at Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. Mr. Gadulia, a liquor addict, had gone to Udaipur without informing his family on May 11. He was admitted to a hospital owing to some liver-related problem.

The family members wrongly identified the body to be that of Mr. Gadulia going by a similar scar on his right hand. The body was taken away and the final rites were performed on May 15.

However, Mr. Gadulia returned home on May 23 and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead.

