Other States

‘Dead’ man comes back to life in Assam morgue

more-in

Hospital in Tinsukia district attributed it to a mix-up of patients

A middle-aged man allegedly declared dead came back to life in the ‘morgue’ of a hospital in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Suffering from an unknown disease, the man identified as Mohammed Hussain was admitted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

“The hospital authorities told us he had died. We found him alive when we went to collect his body today [Friday],” the man’s wife, declining to be named, said.

Hospital superintendent N.C. Mahanta denied lapses on the part of his medical team as locals raised slogans and demanded a probe into the alleged negligence.

“First of all, we do not have a morgue. We have an isolated ward where we keep patients brought by the police. Secondly, one of the three patients who died today was also named Md. Hussain. Our staff thought he was the other Md. Hussain,” he said.

The confusion arose because the hospital also keeps dead bodies in the isolation ward.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
disease
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 9:59:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dead-man-comes-back-to-life-in-assam-morgue/article28800730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY