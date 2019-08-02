‘Dead’ man comes back to life in Assam morgue

A middle-aged man allegedly declared dead came back to life in the ‘morgue’ of a hospital in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Suffering from an unknown disease, the man identified as Mohammed Hussain was admitted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

“The hospital authorities told us he had died. We found him alive when we went to collect his body today [Friday],” the man’s wife, declining to be named, said.

Hospital superintendent N.C. Mahanta denied lapses on the part of his medical team as locals raised slogans and demanded a probe into the alleged negligence.

“First of all, we do not have a morgue. We have an isolated ward where we keep patients brought by the police. Secondly, one of the three patients who died today was also named Md. Hussain. Our staff thought he was the other Md. Hussain,” he said.

The confusion arose because the hospital also keeps dead bodies in the isolation ward.