DCW notice to EC over Nirbhaya case convict’s photo on hoardings

The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission over a Punjab district poll panel allegedly putting the photograph of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a hoarding.

An EC official said that a report has been sought on the same from the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer by Tuesday morning.

Mother’s complaint

The DCW took cognisance of media reports as well as a complaint by Nirbhaya’s mother who apprised the commission of a picture circulating on social media in which the convict, Mukesh Singh, was seen on display flex boards put up by the electoral office in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur to encourage people to vote.

In its notice to the EC, the women’s commission stated that the matter is of “great shame” and an “attempt to glorify a rape convict”.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The convict whose photo has been displayed on advertising boards played a major role in the 2012 gang rape of Nirbhaya. In fact, he has been heard stating on record that women invite rape. Is he a model citizen that his photo should be publicised?”

Ms. Maliwal also said that instead of ensuring that the convict is given death penalty as ordered by the Supreme Court, government agencies are “glorifying” him.

The matter came to light last week when a visitor to Hoshiarpur district administration complex reportedly identified the photo of Mukesh on a display board.

The photo has since been removed from all hoardings. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from

Vikas Vasudeva)