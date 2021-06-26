DCs in Odisha asked to find ‘a day for children’

Bid to bolster child rights in the State

The Odisha government has directed all District Collectors to spare a day in a quarter for addressing grievance of children and protection of their rights.

The order came in wake of allegations over non-convening of different committees meant for protection of child rights.

Nine committees

There are at least nine different committees constituted for children in the district as well as panchayat level. But, members of committees fail to meet regularly.

Seven district-level committees have been formed from monitoring and evaluation of schemes to reviewing and sanctioning foster care funds and from monitoring standards of childcare institutions to hearing of cases related to juveniles in conflict with law.

When asked, Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Arvind Agarwal said, “though there are many committees, members do not meet at regular interval which defeats very purpose of formation of committees. Collectors have been asked to fix one day in a quarter and review all activities of all committees at one place.”