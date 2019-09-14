DC helps special girl live her dream

It was a dream come true for 15-year-old differently abled Anmol Beri in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Friday when she stepped into the shoes of a Deputy Commissioner for an entire day.

Anmol, suffering from locomotor and dwarfism, was invited by Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind to fulfil her dream of being a Deputy Commissioner for a day.

“Anmol had told me that she wanted to be an IAS officer, following which I promised her that I can help her to fulfil her dream of being a Deputy Commissioner,” Mr. Gaind said.

Mr. Gaind said the girls was suffering from a rare locomotor disease which had stopped the growth of her body. He said Anmol had topped in matriculation with 85.6% marks and was now studying in Class XI.

Brand ambassador

“It was during a seminar against drug abuse in her school that I had met Anmol and I was impressed by her performance at the seminar, despite her suffering,” he said, adding that she has also been appointed as district brand ambassador of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”.

Anmol was given a separate chair adjacent to the DC’s official chair.

“She closely observed the working of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. She also attended several congratulatory calls on the official number,” said Mr. Gaind.

‘Valuable suggestions’

“She gave some valuable suggestions. Among them were that potholed roads must be repaired immediately, stray cattle menace and plastic must be eliminated at the earliest. I informed her that the tenders of roads have been floated and the government has sanctioned ₹3 crore for a new cow shelter where the stray cattle will be shifted,” said Mr. Gaind.

“I aspire to become an IAS officer and today I have been given an opportunity to discharge duty like a Deputy Commissioner. It feels great, It's a big day,” she told reporters.