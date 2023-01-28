Days after Thackeray Sena’s alliance with VBA, cracks emerge within MVA over Prakash Ambedkar’s jibe at Sharad Pawar

January 28, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - PUNE

A few days after the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) solemnised their alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Mr. Ambedkar’s remark that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was ‘siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’, has triggered a potential schism within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) troika of the NCP, Mr. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Congress.

Mr. Ambedkar’s remarks, while embarrassing the Thackeray-led Sena, sparked angry ripostes from the NCP.

On Friday, Thackeray camp loyalist, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stressed that his party did not agree with the VBA chief’s remarks against Mr. Pawar.

“After preliminary talks, we [Sena (UBT) and the VBA] may have forged an alliance. But it is not acceptable that Mr. Ambedkar makes such remarks against MVA leaders. Saying that Mr. Pawar belongs to the BJP is unbecoming as he [Mr. Pawar] has tried to stop the BJP every time by taking the lead in forming a coalition of like-minded parties against it,” Mr. Raut said, adding that Mr. Ambedkar “ought to use his words carefully” if he wished a strong coalition against the BJP to endure.

Mr. Ambedkar alleged that Sharad Pawar was in league with the BJP.

“Three-four days after the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in 2019, in an interview published in a newspaper, Ajit Pawar was quoted saying that he did not understand why people were blaming him. He said this was decided by our party. I was the first to go… This was decided before the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

The VBA chief further stated that Ajit Pawar had apparently claimed that he would choose liberty over being in prison (if he went over to the BJP), thus hinting that the Pawar clan still sided with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ambedkar, speaking to reporters in Latur, attempted to take the sting off his remarks by stating that he had not said anything against the MVA and that he had merely repeated Mr. Pawar’s history.

“I had myself said during the alliance with the Sena (UBT) and VBA that we must let bygones be bygones [alluding to past fights with Mr. Pawar]. Old controversies and fights must be forgotten if one has to stop the country from turning into a dictatorship…we should identify who the enemy is,” said the VBA chief, adding that his statements had been taken out of context.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr. Ambedkar said that it would go to any length to trigger schisms and differences within other parties.

“When they know they cannot win, it is their [BJP’s] policy to instigate fights among other parties,” he said.

He further said: “The alliance is currently with the Thackeray Sena and the VBA. Uddhav Thackeray is trying to convince the Congress and the NCP into taking the VBA within the MVA coalition. We hope that his efforts meet with success,” said Mr. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Responding to Mr. Raut’s comments against him, Mr. Ambedkar quipped that if Mr. Thackeray gave him the same advice, only then would he follow it.

Welcoming Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance

Prior to his alliance with the Thackeray-led Sena, Mr. Ambedkar had said that the NCP and the Congress had been continually opposed to inducting the VBA into the MVA alliance.

Soon after the Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance was announced, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad had welcomed it.

“At a time when communal and casteist tensions are on the rise in the State, if Mr. Ambedkar says he will ally with like-minded parties, then it will only add strength [in the fight against BJP],” Mr. Awhad said.

However, after Mr. Ambedkar’s remark against Mr. Pawar, Mr. Awhad said no NCP member will take such remarks lying down against the NCP supremo.

“MVA parties or their allies ought to speak with respect about Mr. Pawar…we will not tolerate anything for the sake of being in power,” warned Mr. Awhad.

Mr. Ambedkar’s remarks against Mr. Pawar notwithstanding, it may be recalled that the NCP chief had offered to give unsolicited support to the BJP after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election, when the saffron party had failed to secure a simple majority.

However, despite the BJP and the Shiv Sena contesting independently in 2014, the two saffron parties eventually formed the government before their final rupture after the 2019 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, in a veiled jibe at Mr. Ambedkar, said that there was “no relation between the MVA and Mr. Thackeray’s alliance with the VBA.”

“No proposal has come to us regarding taking the VBA along,” Mr. Patole said.

