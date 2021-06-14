Other States

Days after running a story against liquor mafia, U.P. journalist dies in road crash

Sulabh Srivastava   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Sulabh Srivastava

A 42-year-old news channel reporter died after his motorcycle rammed a pole near a brick kiln in Pratapgarh, police said on Monday.

The reporter, Sulabh Srivastava, recently ran a news story against the liquor mafia, and two days back, he had written to the Prayagraj additional director general of police, seeking protection.

Also, Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said the crash took place on Sunday when Srivastava was returning from Asrahi village under the Lalganj police station area after reporting on an illegal arms manufacturing unit uncovered there.

After the crash, Srivastava was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The officer said police were probing various angles and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 12:32:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/days-after-running-a-story-against-liquor-mafia-up-journalist-dies-in-road-crash/article34810018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY