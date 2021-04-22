Days after returning from Kumbh Mela, BJP leader succumbs to COVID-19

BJP leader and former legislator Thakur Puran Singh died due to the Coronavirus infection in Jammu division's Rajouri district on Thursday. Party sources said Mr. Singh, a resident of Kewal, Koteranka, Rajouri, had attended the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand recently.

The Rajouri administration has passed strict orders on abiding by the COVID protocols while cremating the body.

“The body shall directly be taken to the Cremation Ground, Kewal Tehsil, Koteranka. Only four persons (relatives) with the PPE kits and other required gadgets as per standard operating procedure shall be allowed to join the cremation rites," officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus cases this month and recorded 77 deaths due to the infection. According to the government, 28 cases of UK Covid strains and other new strains were reported in the Jammu division.