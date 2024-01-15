Days after infant’s death, M.P. CM seeks suggestions to curb stray dog menace

January 15, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on January 14 sought suggestions from the people of the State to curb the menace of stray dogs after a seven-month-old boy was mauled to death recently.

The child was attacked by a pack of dogs at Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal on January 10. A video of the gruesome incident, in which his arm was severed, went viral on social media.

“To prevent such incidents, it is necessary suggestions are invited from people so that appropriate measures can be taken,” Mr. Yadav said.

Body exhumed

Expressing pain over the Bhopal incident, the Chief Minister also directed officials to provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the bereaved family, who are labourers hailing from Guna district.

The body of the child was exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination on Saturday, the police said. The family had held the last rites on Wednesday itself.

Ayodhya Nagar inspector Mahesh Nilhare said the child’s mother had placed him on the ground to work nearby and a pack of dogs lurking around attacked him. After the incident, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation caught eight stray dogs from Ayodhya Nagar, while the Collector directed that a campaign be run to catch such animals, officials said.

