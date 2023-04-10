HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Day-long bandh supported by BJP, others in Chhattisgarh over Bemetara communal clash

BJP State president Arun Sao was detained by the police while on his way to Biranpur village, where 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in the violence on April 8

April 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
VHP and BJP members raising slogans in Raipur in support of a Bandh called by the VHP. The daylong pan-Chhattisgarh Bandh has been called in protest against the killing of a youth during a communal clash in Bemetara district two days ago in Raipur on Monday.

VHP and BJP members raising slogans in Raipur in support of a Bandh called by the VHP. The daylong pan-Chhattisgarh Bandh has been called in protest against the killing of a youth during a communal clash in Bemetara district two days ago in Raipur on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

A pan-State day-long bandh was called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Sarva Hindu Samaj on April 10 as a mark of protest against the communal clash in Bemetara that left a youth dead and three policemen injured on April 8.

The bandh was supported by the members of other right-wing groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress government of the State of “failing to protect the lives of Hindus”.

While members of the outfits that called for a bandh were seen urging local businessmen to close their shops in support of the bandh in some places, a State bus was vandalised in the capital, Raipur.

Elsewhere, shops and other institutions remained closed in most areas across the State, including Bastar. In Bilaspur and Korba, the bandh call had a mixed response as some shops remained open.

Meanwhile, in Bemetara, BJP State president Arun Sao was detained by the police while on his way to Biranpur village, where 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in the communal clash on April 8. Mr. Sao was accompanied by a party delegation and large number of supporters. A senior police officer said that the action was necessitated as prohibitory orders were in place in the village.

Two incidents of violence were reported in the vicinity of Biranpur, the police said. A journalist sustained injuries when he was hit by a stone, while a house was torched in an adjoining village.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / riots

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.