Day-long bandh supported by BJP, others in Chhattisgarh over Bemetara communal clash

April 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

A pan-State day-long bandh was called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Sarva Hindu Samaj on April 10 as a mark of protest against the communal clash in Bemetara that left a youth dead and three policemen injured on April 8.

The bandh was supported by the members of other right-wing groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress government of the State of “failing to protect the lives of Hindus”.

While members of the outfits that called for a bandh were seen urging local businessmen to close their shops in support of the bandh in some places, a State bus was vandalised in the capital, Raipur.

Elsewhere, shops and other institutions remained closed in most areas across the State, including Bastar. In Bilaspur and Korba, the bandh call had a mixed response as some shops remained open.

Meanwhile, in Bemetara, BJP State president Arun Sao was detained by the police while on his way to Biranpur village, where 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in the communal clash on April 8. Mr. Sao was accompanied by a party delegation and large number of supporters. A senior police officer said that the action was necessitated as prohibitory orders were in place in the village.

Two incidents of violence were reported in the vicinity of Biranpur, the police said. A journalist sustained injuries when he was hit by a stone, while a house was torched in an adjoining village.