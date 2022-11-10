Day after release, Sanjay Raut ‘praises’ Devendra Fadnavis, says he has no grudges against ED

‘Will meet PM Modi and Amit Shah to tell them what I have been through’

A day after he was released on bail, after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised political eyebrows with his ‘praise’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters after his jail term of 103 days, Mr. Raut, normally known for his acerbic and sharp-tongued speech, showed signs of mellowing when he said that Mr. Fadnavis had taken some good decisions after forming the new government.

“I will not criticise anyone, neither the Enforcement Directorate (ED) nor anybody else who hatched this conspiracy against me. I bear no grudges against anyone nor will I blame any central agency. But this kind of vendetta politics has not been witnessed before,” said the Thackeray camp loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP.

Mr. Raut further said he would meet PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to convey what he had faced in prison in the past 100 days.

“I will tell them what happened with me. Just because I am meeting someone does not mean I have taken a soft stance,” he clarified, hinting that his fight against the BJP over issues would continue.

The MP said he welcomed Mr. Fadnavis’ stance on calling for an end to the ongoing political bitterness in Maharashtra and said he would be meeting the Deputy CM soon to talk about certain matters of the State.

“In Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has taken some good decisions, importantly regarding housing for poor, giving more authority to the MHADA which our government had taken away. We will not oppose just for the sake of opposing,” he said.

While he refrained from direct criticism at Mr. Shinde, he took a pointed dig at rebel Sena leader and CM, remarking that it was Mr. Fadnavis who “really was running the government in Maharashtra.”

“I am an MP. Why cannot I meet someone who is sitting on a constitutional post [Mr. Fadnavis]… one must meet with those [in such posts] regarding problems of State and country. This has always been Maharashtra’s culture,” he said.

When asked about Mr. Raut lavishing praise on him, Mr. Fadnavis merely said he had not heard what the MP had spoken about him.

“I have not heard what he [Mr. Raut] has said. But I give time to everyone who seeks a meeting. At the same time, ending political bitterness is not incumbent upon one party [BJP] only. Everyone must decide how to end it,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes ensued when Mr. Raut met with Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence ‘Matoshree’.

Addressing a joint press conference with Mr. Raut, Mr. Thackeray accused probe agencies of behaving like the ‘pets’ of the Central government, who were waiting to be unleashed against non-BJP parties and their leaders.

“I thank the courts for their decision. It is now clear from the court’s verdict that probe agencies are acting like the ‘pets’ of the Central government, to be unleashed against other parties and leaders. Many parties are being illegally split by the misuse of central agencies, false cases are being lodged. It is even possible that Sanjay may again be framed in some false case tomorrow,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Lauding the MP’s courage, Mr. Thackeray said that he had shown how to fight fearlessly in face of great pressure.

“It is a great example for the country’s politics today and the court’s decision is a positive sign of things to come,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Mr. Raut will also be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said that though unwell, the octogenarian Mr. Pawar had shown great concern for him throughout his trials and tribulations.

Meanwhile, Shinde faction spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that Mr. Raut’s comments indicated that in one sense, he had accepted that the current administration is doing good work.

“As a journalist we have respect for him. Whenever he had made some wrong statements in the past, we reacted with appropriate firmness. However, we [Shinde faction] have never demanded that cases be lodged against him. We also feel bad that he had to suffer imprisonment. There is nothing personal in all this,” said Mr. Kesarkar.