Day after President’s Rule confusion, chaos prevails in most parties

Separate meetings between Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena throughout Tuesday and Wednesday has yet again given rise to the spectre of distrust between the three over government formation in the State.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar stormed out of party chief Sharad Pawar’s house on Wednesday evening and announced that the planned coordination committee meeting of Congress and NCP was cancelled.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said his party had not received any message about the meeting. “Congress held its internal meeting. We have not received any message about the coordination committee meeting from the NCP,” he said.

However, despite these contradictory statements, which were made reportedly to divert media attention, leaders of both parties met at an undisclosed location for over three hours.

The NCP move to send a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeking more time, which ultimately led to the imposition of President’s Rule, without taking alliance partner Congress and newly found ally Sena into confidence has caused eyebrows to be raised in both the camps. The issue was also discussed between Congress’s central leaders and Mr. Sharad Pawar.

The Congress on the other hand also senses that the NCP could demand the CM’s post for 2.5 years before extending support to Sena. “Nothing has been said as of now. But there are indications that the talks will stretch,” said a senior Congress leader, privy to the discussion.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met late on Tuesday night. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, State unit president Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakre also met with Mr. Thackeray.

After the meeting, Mr Thackeray told mediapersons, “Discussions have started, they are going in the right direction. The final decision will be conveyed.”

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande)