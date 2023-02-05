ADVERTISEMENT

Day after attack on IAS officer, Balasore district in Odisha slaps fine of ₹5 crore on sand mafias

February 05, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Nilgiri police in Balsore have apprehended seven accused persons and seized six tractors and one tipper from Sono riverbed over illegal sand mining

Satyasundar Barik

Illegal construction of brick kiln units in Balasore being demolished by the district administration. Photo: Twitter/@DBalasore

A day after an IAS officer was attacked by sand mafia, the Balasore district administration in Odisha on Saturday launched a massive drive to put an end to the illegal mining of minor minerals by slapping fine of ₹5 crore on a single day.

Under ‘Operation Sandstorm’, each Sub-Divisional Police Officer of the Balasore police district has been tasked with identifying areas, where rampant sand and other minor minerals mining is occurring despite the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said Sagarika Nath, Balasore Superintendent of Police.

“Planned proactive action against illegal mining in the district will be taken under this operation. The Balasore Police will take stringent action, which includes registering criminal cases against the perpetrators and initiating financial investigation against them. This assertive action will aid in curtailing the economic capacity of the sand mafias,” said Ms. Nath.

The Nilgiri police in Balsore have apprehended seven accused persons and seized six tractors and one tipper from Sono riverbed over illegal sand mining.

According to a statement, a criminal case under Odisha Minor Minerals Concession Act will be registered against the accused. Similar strong and assertive action will be taken by all police stations of Balasore police under the direct supervision of SP Balasore.

Balasore Sub-Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan, who was attacked by sand mafia on Friday, took the lead in drive, demolishing a massive brick kiln, proprietor of which was instrumental in attacking him. An inspection was conducted in the brick kiln units in Phuladi and Dahapada area of the district.

“The attack on me and my driver was unfortunate and it was not anticipated. Two days back, we had seized trucks. Perhaps, it was the reason for which they attacked me,” said Mr. Chavan.

Balasore District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said in a tweet, “Sub-Collector of Balasore is leading a team of executive magistrates and mining officials which is demolishing illegal brick kilns in Dahapada area. About ₹5 crore of penalty has been imposed till now. Section 144 of Cr.PC has been imposed in the area.”

As there is a shortage of sand in Balasore district, the sand mafias are expanding their operations to different riverbeds to procure the essential material for construction. Most of the sand mafias have neither environment clearance nor do they have permission from the revenue department.

In numerous cases pertaining to the illegal sand mining, the NGT had expressed concerns over extraction of sand beyond permissible limit. In one of the case pertaining to sand mining in Odisha, the NGT had suggested that the law enforcement agencies should consider booking offenders under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

