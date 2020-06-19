Davinder gets bail as police miss deadline

Suspended Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested allegedly with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants earlier this year, was granted bail by a city court on Friday as Delhi Police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time period.

Observing that the Special Cell of Delhi Police had failed to file the chargesheet in a case relating to planning terror attacks within 90 days, the court granted Davinder and co-accused Irfan Shafi Mir bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties of like amount. The court proceedings took place through videoconferencing.

The investigating officer submitted the status report, according to which Davinder and Mir were arrested by the police on March 14 and March 19 respectively.

However, the accused will continue to remain in judicial custody in connection with the case registered by the National Investigation Agency in January. “Accused Davinder Singh continues to be in judicial custody in the NIA case. We have adequate evidence against him and he will be chargesheeted in due course,” said an NIA statement on Friday.

Davinder was arrested first on January 11 while allegedly travelling with two Hizbul militants on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.