Davinder gets bail as police miss deadline

Suspended Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested allegedly with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants earlier this year, was granted bail by a city court on Friday as Delhi Police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time period.
Observing that the Special Cell of Delhi Police had failed to file the chargesheet in a case relating to planning terror attacks within 90 days, the court granted Davinder and co-accused Irfan Shafi Mir bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties of like amount. The court proceedings took place through videoconferencing.
The investigating officer submitted the status report, according to which Davinder and Mir were arrested by the police on March 14 and March 19 respectively.
However, the accused will continue to remain in judicial custody in connection with the case registered by the National Investigation Agency in January. “Accused Davinder Singh continues to be in judicial custody in the NIA case. We have adequate evidence against him and he will be chargesheeted in due course,” said an NIA statement on Friday.
Davinder was arrested first on January 11 while allegedly travelling with two Hizbul militants on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath