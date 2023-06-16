Dashrath Manjhi’s son Bhagirath Manjhi joins JD(U)

June 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - PATNA

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 16 roped in Bhagirath Manjhi, son of Dashrath Manjhi, the ‘Mountain Man’ of Bihar. Bhagirath Manjhi’s son-in-law Mithun Manjhi too joined the Janata Dal (United) in the presence of several senior leaders of the party.

The resignation of Santosh Suman, son of former Chief Minister of Bihar, was seen as a big setback for the Grand Alliance in Bihar ahead of the opposition meeting scheduled on June 23. To compensate for the loss, Nitish expanded his cabinet today and inducted another leader Ratnesh Sada from the same community – Mushar (rat eater) which Mr. Manjhi belonged to.

State president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Rajya Sabha member Bashishtha Narayan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha, Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary, Science and Technology Minister Sumit Singh and newly inducted minster Mr. Sada were present in the meeting.

Way back in 2006, Mr. Kumar had offered his Chief Minister chair to Dashrath Manjhi when the latter had visited his weekly Janata Durbar.

“It was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who did everything for my father and gave him due respect,” said Bhagirath Manhji.

It is the first time that Bhagirath Manjhi had joined any political party.

Mithun Manjhi too echoed the same and said that before Mr. Kumar nobody respected Mushar community.

Newly appointed minister Mr. Sada said, “Nitish ji is the real messiah of Dalits. Earlier people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe never used to become leaders but Nitish ji gave an opportunity to Dalits and Mahadalits of the society and ensured their participation in democracy by giving reservation in Panchayat election.”

Manjhi had carved a wide road from the hills of Gehlaur falling under Atri block in Gaya district, around 125 km south of Patna. It took 22 years for Manjhi to carve out 110 meter long, 9 meter wide and 7.6-meter-deep road working alone with a pair of hammer and chisel. Through his hard work the distance between Atri and Wazirganj has come down to 15 km from 55 km. He had pledged to cut the mountain after his wife Faguni Devi had died after she fell while carrying lunch for him.

Jitan Ram Manhi, who left the party, will be meeting Union Minister Amit Shah on June 19 in Delhi a day after holding the national working committee meeting of his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on June 18 in Patna. It is also expected that before meeting Mr. Shah, he will meet Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to withdraw his support from the Grand Alliance. At present Manjhi had four members in Bihar Legislative Assembly and one member in the Bihar Legislative Council.