Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa, asks Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking Muslims to offer their Eid prayers this time at home, instead of congregating at mosques.
The directive comes amid a nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Despite the relaxations announced in the lockdown, religious and other large gatherings are still banned.
The fatwa was issued in response to a query put to the seminary, its spokesman Ashraf Usmani told PTI.
The fatwa said the Eid namaz can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home.
It said, not holding the namaz in the usual manner is pardonable in circumstances such as these.
Eid falls on May 24 or 25 this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.