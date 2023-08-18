Dark clouds hover over Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s plans in Odisha

August 18, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS)’s plans to foray outside Telangana appear to be facing a crisis, as prominent Odisha leaders who had joined the party earlier this year have since come to express disillusionment. .

Seeking to expand its national footprint, the BRS had begun to scout for leaders in Odisha in the latter half of 2022. After a series of parleys, Giridhar Gamang, former Odisha Chief Minister and eight-time Member of Parliament, and his family members were the first ones to be roped in. Jayaram Pangi, former MP and formidable tribal leader, too had joined the BRS.

Leaders and activists were flown to Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in January 2023. Back in Odisha, the new entrants appeared enthusiastic about the BRS’ prospects in the State, especially in the southern pockets.

The euphoria was, however, short-lived. A majority of leaders who had embraced the BRS were hoping to revive their political career with the help of funds expected to come from the party. But, its leadership suddenly fell silent. The grand plan did not evolve further after the ceremony at Hyderabad. The organisational structure of the BRS in Odisha could not be finalised.

“The BRS with its progressive policies for farmers had the potential to appeal to the Odisha voters. Most of those who joined the party did not have robust political backgrounds and had little experience of working on ground. They wanted to become famous overnight. Some of them had even overestimated their leadership roles,” said Shishir Gamang, son of Mr. Giridhar Gamang.

The BRS leadership, in its turn, reportedly found the Odisha leaders lacking the spark that would allow the party to make inroads in the eastern Indian State.

Akshaya Kumar, convener of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan, who came into the limelight by staging farmers’ protests, said, “I was one of founding members of the BRS. But its Odisha plan turned out to be a damp squib. The BRS leaders never chose to interact with those who joined the party in Hyderabad. The office-bearers for Odisha unit were not even finalised.”

Mr. Pangi opined, “The BJP strangled BRS’s plan to expand its national footprint. The daughter of Telangana CM was unnecessarily entangled in corruption case. My discussion with BRS leadership was quite productive. I was also impressed with their expansion plan. But the plan did not materialise.”

The Gamang family has been holding discussions with the Congress leadership, hoping to join the fold. “Our discussion with Congress leadership in New Delhi was positive. They had shown keen interest to take us back. Talks are over and only the date for our joining in the party [remains] to be finalised,” said Mr. Gamang.

Mr. Pangi said, “I was the only one who broke family tradition and worked for strengthening the base for both the BJP and Biju Janata Dal in undivided Koraput district. My father and maternal uncle had won Assembly seats from Koraput district on Congress tickets. If I join the Congress, it would like my returning to family fold.” He is in touch with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee leaders including State unit head, Sarat Pattnayak.

Despite the Congress having lost ground consistently to the BJD and BJP in Odisha, its base has remained intact in many parts of Southern Odisha. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka is the only Congress MP representing Koraput in the Lok Sabha.