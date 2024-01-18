Dara Singh Chauhan files nomination for Legislative Council byelection 

January 18, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) byelection Dara Singh Chauhan filed his nomination papers in presence of top State BJP leaders including U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath.

The byelection to the council seat, is taking place due to the resignation of former Deputy CM, Dinesh Sharma, who is elected to the Rajya Sabha. The election for the vacant legislative council seat, in the wake of the resignation of Dr. Dinesh Sharma, was initially scheduled for January 29. However, after the announcement of a public holiday on January 22, due to the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Election Commission issued a revised election schedule on Monday. The byelection will take place on January 30.

Mr. Chauhan, a known party-hopper, who hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, is most likely to sail through as the BJP with 255 MLAs, enjoys a comfortable majority in the U.P. Assembly.

Mr. Chauhan who started his legislative career with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as a Rajya Sabha member in 1996, crossed over to the Samajwadi Party in 2000 and was re-elected as a RS member. Later, when in 2007, the BSP formed government in U.P. he joined the party and won from Ghosi Lok Sabha in 2009 LS elections. Afterwards post 2014 he joined the BJP winning the 2017 Assembly election and later switching sides towards the SP before 2022 election and coming back to BJP within 18 months. However, as the BJP nominee he lost the Ghosi byelection to the SP candidate Sudhakar Singh by 42,759 votes.