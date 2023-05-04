Dantewada blast | After ten jawans killed, roads being combed for IEDs in Chhattisgarh

May 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A week after ten security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, a massive exercise is being undertaken to comb newly constructed roads for the presence of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a senior government official said.

The April 26 incident on the Aranpur road in Dantewada, where ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the Chhattisgarh police were killed, was the first of its kind in the region in the past five years. The official said that the area, which is counted among the worst Left Wing Extremism-affected districts, had not witnessed an IED explosion of such magnitude.

IED in underground tunnel

According to Sundarraj P., Inspector General of the Bastar Range, IEDs have emerged as a major challenge, as the core areas of Maoists have now been breached and new security camps opened in the past few years. “Road security operation is a continuous process. We introduce variations according to the situation. The de-mining operation is also unpredictable. [In this incident], they put up the tunnel four feet under the ground. That was one of the reasons for the IED going undetected. IED experts are working on it to find a counter-mechanism to it,” Mr. Sundarraj told The Hindu.

In the Bastar Range — which comprises the seven districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma — as many as 1,120 IED explosions have taken place since 2001, with 2,982 IEDs recovered in the same period.

Route not sanitised

According to a Central government official, a road opening party — which sanitises the route ahead of the movement of a security convoy — was not deployed on the route the day ten Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed. The official added that since the area had not witnessed any attack in the past five years, a degree of complacency had also set in.

“Two days before the incident, a convoy of 27 vehicles had taken the Aranpur road for an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles. Police had an exchange of fire with the Maoists and they were returning with two injured Maoist cadres when one of the vehicles in the convoy was blown up. The Maoists may have taken note of the movement of such a large convoy,” the official said.