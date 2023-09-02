HamberMenu
Dangri terror attack | Victims’ families demand justice; call for protest on Jammu-Poonch Highway

Seven people died and 13 more were injured on January 1 when terrorists struck Dangri village of Rajouri and opened indiscriminate fire.

September 02, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI
NIA team at Dangri village where seven people were killed in the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri. File

NIA team at Dangri village where seven people were killed in the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Family members of the seven people killed in a terror attack earlier this year in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have called for a protest on September 4 against an alleged delay in action by security agencies over the incident.

Seven people died and 13 more were injured on January 1 when terrorists struck Dangri village of Rajouri and opened indiscriminate fire. They also left behind an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off the next morning.

Police, however, said two of the terrorists involved in the attack were killed and two more arrested. The police response came on a video showing Saroj Bala, who lost both her sons in the attack, using a public address system to urge people to support their protest at Muradpur on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway.

"Two terrorists killed so far. Two arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA). We are committed to completely resolving this terror attack," the Police Media Centre Jammu wrote on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

Saroj Bala, who visited Muradpur Bathuni, Kallar, Chingus and Nowshera on Friday, said they will cover other parts of the district on Saturday and Sunday to mobilise public support.

"Eight months have already passed since the terror attack but we are still waiting for justice. We request everyone to join us in the protest on September 4," she said.

The woman said the government has given ₹10 lakh compensation and jobs to the families of each victim. "We do not need all this. No compensation is enough for our children who have gone forever." The families of the victims had organised protests earlier as well.

