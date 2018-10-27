Dancer alleges molestation at film shoot

more-in

A 26-year-old dancer was allegedly molested on the sets of Housefull 4 late on Thursday night.

According to the Amboli police, the incident occurred at Chitrakut Studio in Andheri (west) around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, while a dance sequence was being shot. The complainant has told the police in her statement that actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh were also part of the sequence.

The police said that the accused, Pavan Shetty, is also a dancer by profession, and both are members of the Cine Dancers’ Association (CDA). “The complainant, in her statement, has said she was shooting for the dance sequence since Thursday morning, and was sitting along with some co-workers during a tea break at 11.30 p.m. when Shetty turned up at the studio and started arguing with another dancer identified as Mohammed Amir Sheikh. When the argument escalated, she and some others intervened to calm matters down, and it was during this time that Shetty touched her inappropriately,” said an officer with the Amboli police.

The complainant immediately objected to this and said she was calling the police, after which Mr. Shetty fled from there. She then lodged a complaint with the Amboli police station which has registered an FIR against Mr. Shetty for outraging a woman’s modesty.

“Shetty was involved in a dispute with CDA over giving jobs to those dancers who were not members, and had gone to the set to argue over the same issue. The dispute has been going on since August this year,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, executive producer of Housefull 4 Manoj Mitra said the incident took place off the sets when the lead actors had already packed up for the day.

“It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an executive producer, I would like to clarify the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4 is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot,” he said in a statement.

“It took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities,” he added.

“I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh (who feature in the film) had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot,” Mr. Mitra said.

Raman Dave, head of the dancers for the film, said, the argument was between the dancers and an “outsider” and it had nothing to do with the film.

“I had left from the shoot but my set attendant Sandra was there and even she has mentioned that nothing happened on the set,” he said. (With PTI inputs)