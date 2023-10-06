Damages due to Sikkim flash floods worth thousands of crores of rupees, says CM Tamang

October 06, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 6 said that the Himalayan State has incurred damages worth thousands of crores of rupees in the flash flood but the exact details will be known after a committee is formed and it completes its analysis.

Mr. Tamang, who visited flood-affected areas in Rangpo town in Pakyong district and assured displaced people lodged in relief camps of all possible help, asserted that the State government's first priority is to rescue stranded people and provide them immediate relief.

At least 22 people, including seven army jawans, have been killed while 103 others remained missing after a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood.

"There have been damages worth thousands of crores of rupees. We cannot give exact details about damages, it will be revealed once a committee is formed and it completes its analysis. Our first priority is to save those who are stranded and provide them immediate relief," the CM told PTI.

"Road connectivity between districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected," the CM said.

Mr. Tamang, better known as P.S. Golay, said around 25,000 people have been hit by the natural calamity.

The CM said that he has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu and other Union ministers and discussed the situation.

"They have assured me that all necessary assistance will be provided to the State," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shah has approved the release of ₹44.8 crore as an advance amount from the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim to provide relief to the affected people.

Following a directive from Mr. Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of Sikkim soon to make an assessment of the damage caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), cloudburst and flash flood, according to an official statement.

The home minister has approved the release of both the instalments of the SDRF's central share to Sikkim, amounting to ₹44.8 crore, in advance for 2023-24 to help the northeastern State provide relief to the affected people, the statement said.

The Centre has assured the Sikkim government of all possible help. The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is standing shoulder to shoulder with Sikkim, the statement said.

Based on the IMCT's assessment, additional Central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will be approved for Sikkim, in accordance with the laid-down procedure.

The flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by the cloud burst in Lhonak Lake, caused accumulation of huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang Dam destroying the power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate flooding towns and villages.

So far, 2,411 people trapped due to the flash flood have been evacuated, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said in its latest bulletin.

Altogether 7,644 people displaced by the floods have been sheltered at 26 relief camps in four affected districts.

Search for the missing people is underway, while the administration and the defence forces are making efforts to escort stranded tourists to safety.

