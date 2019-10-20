Dalit youth tortured over tractor loan

After Pilkhuwa, one more case of alleged custodial torture has come to light from western Uttar Pradesh. A 27-year-old Dalit man was allegedly tortured by policemen when his father failed to pay the instalments of a loan on a tractor in Pahasu area of Bulandshahr.

The incident happened on September 27 but the FIR was registered on Friday after the State SC/ST Commission took note of the incident and directed the police to book the three accused policemen.

In the FIR, Pramod said that his father bought a tractor by mortgaging a piece of land but started defaulting on payments. Fearing action, he ran away with the tractor three months ago. “On September 27, I was picked up by policemen from my field and was locked up in the police station where I was flogged brutally. I was sedated and tortured for three days.”

Pramod said he met senior police officers but when nobody responded, he approached the SC/ST Commission. According to sources, a local politician could be involved in the case.

Bulandshahar SSP said an FIR had been lodged against S-I Rajeev Kumar Gaur and Constables Sheel Kumar and Babloo.