Other States

Dalit youth beaten to death in Rajasthan

A Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of persons at Prempura village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and his body dumped outside his house. The assailants allegedly recorded the assault on video and circulated it on social media. The youth's relatives and the local Dalit community staged protests for two day still the police registered a case against 11 persons and arrested three.

Eight others were stated to be absconding. The family members accepted the body after the police action and agreed to cremate it.

The assailants had forcibly taken the youth, Jagdish, to an agricultural field on Thursday and brutally thrashed him with sticks. One of the accused placed his knee on Jagdish's neck and others continued to beat him till he lost consciousness. The family members, who found his body outside their house, came to know of the crime from the video circulated on social media.

The Opposition BJP has demanded an immediate arrest of all the accused, while claiming that the crimes against Dalits had increased by 21% in the Congress regime. BJP State president Satish Poonia said the national leadership of Congress, busy with “political tourism” in other States, should pay attention to Rajasthan whose image had taken a beating after the Hanumangarh incident.


