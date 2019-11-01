Dalit women not allowed to enter temple

In a case of alleged caste discrimination, Dalit women of a village in Bulandshahr were not allowed to enter a temple by people of other castes.

After a video went viral on social media and the male members of the community protested, the police promised to look into the matter.

The incident happened in Rakehra village of Khurja when women of the Valmiki community were stopped from praying at the local Chamad Mandir.

Khurja SDM Sadanand Gupta said the two parties arrived at a compromise in the presence of local officials on Thursday afternoon.