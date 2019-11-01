Dalit women ‘denied’ entry in U.P. temple

Dalit women of a village in Bulandshahr say they are not being allowed to enter a temple by people of “higher caste”, in an alleged case of caste discrimination. Police have promised to look into the case after members of the community protested and a video lending credence to the charge went viral on social media.

Women in Rakehra village of Khurja belonging to the Valmiki community were stopped at the gates of Chamad Mandir and allegedly assaulted by “local hooligans” when they protested. In the video, the women are seen confronting a young man stopping them outside the temple. When he tells them the temple is a private property, the women remind him that they have been praying there every year. The man is heard saying they could very well go to the police or the local politicians and the women retort that they are not afraid of anybody and threaten to sit on a dharna.