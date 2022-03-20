Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan

The police have formed two teams and are searching for the accused, who are absconding. | Photo Credit: AP

March 20, 2022 14:38 IST

Police on the lookout for six accused

A 26-year-old Dalit woman has filed a police complaint saying she was recently gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district.

In her complaint, the woman said earlier this week she was returning home along with her husband and children from an agricultural field, where they worked.

Six men stopped the family and thrashed them. When the accused allegedly hit the complainant’s husband on his head with the butt of a gun, he fled. The accused then sexually assaulted the woman in front of her children, according to the FIR.

An FIR was registered at Kanchanpur police station in Dholpur district’s Bari tehsil on Wednesday. The accused were booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The six accused named in the FIR are Lalu Thakur, Dhan Singh Thakur, Vipin Thakur, Mohit Thakur, Sachin Thakur and Lokendra Singh Thakur. The accused and the complainant belong to the same village.

The police have formed two teams and are searching for the accused, who are absconding. While about a dozen places were raided to arrest the accused, the woman’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and her medical examination conducted.