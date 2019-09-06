Dalit Village Development Officer found dead

A Dalit Village Development Officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district allegedly committed suicide after facing humiliation and pressure from a farmers’ union and local headmen.

Nine persons were booked on charges of abatement to suicide and relevant clauses of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, out of which four were arrested, Lakhimpur Kheri Police said on Friday.

Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) Trivendra Kumar was found hanging in his room in Shivsagar Colony in the Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal said a detailed probe was being conducted.

A hand-written note, allegedly written by Kumar and addressed to his father, was discovered from the spot.

In the note, penned in Hindi, the officer mentions that he was facing mental harassment, including casteist insults at the hands of members of the ‘Kisan Union’ and local village headmen. “They abuse me and also speak against reservations...At the block, they make fun of me,” Kumar wrote.

He blamed the president of the ‘Kisan Union Party’, headman of the Rasulpur village and son of the headman of Deoria village, for harassing him.

Video clip

Meanwhile, the police are also probing a video clip in which Kumar is seen being publicly humiliated on stage by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Loktantrik during a Kisan Panchayat purportedly held in Amin Nagar recently.

In the video clip, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, Kumar is being humiliated and questioned about his professional credibility.

“Ghuus leke aye ho ya arakshan se aye ho? (Have you bribed to get a job or have you come through reservations?),” a speaker at the event is seen asking Kumar.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.