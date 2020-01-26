Dalit teen gang-raped; two suspects held

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Haryana’s Panipat district following which the suspects were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl was going to a tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and took her to a secluded place in their car, a police officer said. She was given something laced with sedatives before being gang-raped in the car, the officer said.

The two suspects have been arrested, Panipat Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act was registered. The victim’s medical examination would be conducted at the civil hospital, police said.