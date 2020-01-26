Other States

Dalit teen gang-raped; two suspects held

more-in

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Haryana’s Panipat district following which the suspects were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl was going to a tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and took her to a secluded place in their car, a police officer said. She was given something laced with sedatives before being gang-raped in the car, the officer said.

The two suspects have been arrested, Panipat Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act was registered. The victim’s medical examination would be conducted at the civil hospital, police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 1:08:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dalit-teen-gang-raped-two-suspects-held/article30655104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY