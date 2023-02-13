ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit student thrashed by school principal for drinking water from bottle in Uttar Pradesh

February 13, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Bijnor

A case has been registered against seven persons, including the principal, under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a police official said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by his school principal after he drank water from a bottle kept on a table, a police official said on February 13.

According to the complaint lodged by the Dalit student, the alleged incident happened during the farewell ceremony of Class 12 students on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj said.

The student drank water from a bottle kept on a table, following which the principal Yogendra Kumar and his brothers allegedly thrashed and hurled abuses at him, Mr. Arj said.

A case has been registered against seven persons, including the principal, under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the matter is being probed by a circle officer, he said.

CONNECT WITH US