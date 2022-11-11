Dalit student in Uttar Pradesh found murdered at home, rape suspected

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow:
November 11, 2022 15:59 IST

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Dalit second-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) college girl was found dead inside her house in Hussain Nagar locality under the limits of Sadar Kotwali police station in Unnao district. The victims body was found with pool of blood coming out from body with police suspecting murder after being raped.

After the information of the incident local police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It also started investigation with help of forensic experts. It is said the victim was alone during the time of the incident, when her younger sister returned home, she found the victim lying unconscious at home, thereafter she informed parents and neighbours about the matter. It is suspected the victim was strangulated after being raped.

Unnao located in Central Uttar Pradesh has been in news since last few years due to several crimes against women.

The most notorious was the rape of a 16-year-old teenager by then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted of kidnapping and raping the minor under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) act.

The victims father also died in police custody, allegedly at the behest of the BJP MLA Mr. Sengar was later expelled by the saffron party after much public outcry.

