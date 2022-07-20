Dalit minister in Yogi government resigns

Jal Shakti Ministry. File | Photo Credit: Twitter.com/@MoJSDoWRRDGR

July 20, 2022 16:58 IST

Dinesh Khatik, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry alleged he was being discriminated against by officials of his ministry because of his caste

Levelling serious charges of discrimination and corruption, a Dalit minister in the Yogi Adityanath government resigned on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dinesh Khatik, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry alleged he was being discriminated against by officials of his ministry because of his caste. “My letters are not answered and I have not been given any powers because I am a Dalit minister,” he charged.

Mr. Khatik had not attended Mr. Adityanath’s meeting with the council of ministers on Tuesday and was seen moving in his private vehicle.

A two-time MLA from Hastinapur (reserved) constituency in Meerut district, Mr. Khatik said when he inquired about the issue of corruption in the Namami Gange Project and irregularities in the transfer of officials in his department, he was not provided with any information. In fact, he has named Principal Secretary (Irrigation) for hanging up his call. He said his charges could be investigated by any government agency.

Mr. Khatik further said PM Modi and Mr. Shah had worked towards giving respect to backward and Dalit communities and in turn, they stood by the BJP. “However, officials in the government are insulting the backwards and the Dalits.” BJP State President and prominent OBC leader Swatantra Dev Singh heads the Jal Shakti ministry in the Cabinet.

Mr. Khatik’s resignation has come at a time when there were reports that cabinet minister Jitin Prasada was anguished because of action against senior officials in the PWD department for alleged corruption and irregularities in transfer postings and had sought a meeting with Mr. Shah in Delhi.

Mr. Prasada OSD Arun Kumar Pandey has been removed from his post and five other officials were suspended on Tuesday on the orders of the CM. Similar action is expected in the health department as well after a committee constituted by the CM submitted adverse report on charges of irregularities in transfer of doctors.

Meanwhile, addressing the council of ministers on Tuesday, Mr. Adityanath said that the ministers should keep an eye on the functioning of officials. He went on to say that not even a single incident of corruption and irregularity would be excused.

The rare discord in BJP has provided the opposition with political fodder. Praising Mr. Khatik’s step, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted “Where you are not respected as a minister but insulted because of being a Dalit, it was the right step to resign from such discriminating BJP government and save the honour of the community.” He described the development as the U-turn of the bulldozer.