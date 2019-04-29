Dalit marriage procession attacked

Some members of upper caste families allegedly threw stones and used foul language when a marriage procession of a Dalit family was passing through their locality in S. Gunduribadi village under the Sorada block in Odisha’s Ganjam district last Wednesday, according to Bainath Naik, a Dalit.

Some Dalits in the procession were injured and taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Since then, the Dalit families are facing threats and have been ostracised in the village, added Mr. Naik.

Dalits are a minority in this village — only 40 families as against around 350 upper caste families.

‘Met IGP’

On Saturday (April 27), a delegation of these Dalit families reached the office of the Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, in Berhampur to lodge a complaint. They allege that although they had informed the police about the possibility of an attack during the marriage procession, no security had been provided.

Peasants’ organisation All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha has come out in their support. AIKMS State committee member Pratap Naik said police officers were pressuring the complainants to change the FIR.

The aggrieved families alleged that the police have not yet arrested the main accused, but have started framing ‘false’ cases and arresting local Dalits.

Mass stir planned

AIKMS national secretary Bhala Chandra Sadangi has threatened a mass movement in Ganjam district if strict action was not taken against the accused.