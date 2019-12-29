Dalit man’s shop torched over inter-caste marriage

Tension prevailed at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after a Dalit man’s shop was set on fire following his marriage with a woman from the Other Backward Class community, police said on Saturday.

Seven people were arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and prohibitory orders were imposed at Bisnur village, an officer said.

Case filed

A case under the Act was registered against a total of 23 people, said Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan K.

A 21-year-old Dalit man and a 19-year-old woman, both residents of the village, got married recently despite opposition from the woman’s family, he said.

Some of her relatives were allegedly harassing the couple, and on Friday night the man’s shop was set on fire, leading to tension in the village, the SP said.

Appeal for peace

Mr. Karthikeyan and District Collector Tejasvi Nayak met both the families and appealed for peace, he said.

A police team has been deployed in the village and the situation was under control, the SP added.