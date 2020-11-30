Dalit man thrashed to death in Madhya Pradesh

Two youth have been arrested over incident, say police

The Guna police have arrested two youth for reportedly thrashing to death a 50-year-old Dalit man after he denied having a matchbox.

The victim, Lalji Ram Ahirwar, an agricultural labourer, was resting on a platform in Karod village when the accused Yash and Ankesh Yadav sought a matchbox from him to light cigarettes on Friday, said T.S. Baghel, Additional Superintendent of Police.

“When he said he didn’t have one, the accused thrashed him with batons following an argument, which left him with injuries,” added Mr. Baghel.

Ahirwar was later admitted to the district government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, while the State government has approved an assistance of ₹8.25 lakh to the family under the Act.

A Dalit couple in July reportedly consumed pesticide in the district while resisting an eviction drive of the administration, during which their family was reportedly manhandled by the police.