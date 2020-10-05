Dalit leader shot dead in Bihar’s Purnea district

It’s a political killing, alleges his wife

A 37-year-old Dalit leader was gunned down at his residence in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday and his wife alleged that it was a political killing as her husband was preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly election as an independent candidate after he was expelled from the RJD.

After the killing, a video in which the deceased, Shakti Malik, accused RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of seeking ₹50 lakh as donation to give him party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.

The ruling JD(U) claimed that Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has exposed his true colours before the nation. Repeated efforts to reach senior RJD leaders for their reaction were unsuccessful.

Police said that three bike-borne men entered the house of Shakti Malik in Purnea in the morning and shot him in the head while he was sleeping, killing him on the spot, and fled.

A country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were found from the spot, K. Haat Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Mandal said. Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma and Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Pandey visited the spot.

In the video that went viral, Malik claimed that he, along with the RJD’s SC/ST cell State unit president, met Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna where the RJD leader sought ₹50 lakh as donation to give him party ticket to contest from Raniganj Assembly constituency.