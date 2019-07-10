Dalit hacked to death by ‘upper caste in-laws’ in Gujarat

In yet another case of killing of Dalits by upper caste people in Gujarat, a 25-year-old Dalit was killed, allegedly by his upper caste in-laws in Varmor village of Ahmedabad district on Monday last.

According to the Ahmedabad district police, Haresh Kumar Solanki was hacked to death by eight men outside his wife Urmila Zala’s house in the presence of a women’s helpline team that was attempting to negotiate with her.

So far, none of the eight accused who have been named in the FIR have been arrested and Urmila’s father, Dashrathsinh Zala, has been named the prime accused.

Solanki, from Gandhidham in Kutch, married Urmila, belonging to the Rajput community, almost six months ago but her parents had brought her back to their village near Ahmedabad in May.

Urmila, who is two months pregnant, was missing, said police.

“Condemn the brutal killing of Hareshbhai Solanki. Caste violence and killings are not a part of Gujarati culture. These developments are alien to our state & reflect the failure of the government to curb anti social activities in Gujarat,” veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Twitter reacting on the incident.

In June, a Dalit deputy sarpanch was killed in a village in Saurashtra region, allegedly by a group of men from upper castes.