Dalit groups in call to identify atrocity-prone areas of new Rajasthan districts

September 30, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - JAIPUR

Dalit groups in Rajasthan have released a manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election with a call to identify atrocity-prone areas in the 19 newly created districts of the State. Activists have also urged the State Government to take preventive measures as mandated by the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The manifesto was prepared on the basis of suggestions received during a month-long yatra across the State by the Anusuchit Jati Adhikar Abhiyan. The Abhiyan’s convener Satyaveer Singh said on Friday that Dalit organisations would apprise all political parties of issues identified during the yatra for inclusion in their agendas.

Caste violence

“Caste-based discrimination and violence are issues of social justice, which should get the highest priority in the manifestos of political parties seeking votes,” Mr. Singh, a former Inspector-General of Police, said. Dalit groups have met representatives of political parties and sought action.

Social activist and Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) founder member Nikhil Dey said at the function marking the release of manifesto here that Dalit groups need to keep a watch during the election and organise public forums in all Assembly constituencies. Mr. Dey said it was the people’s rights to demand entitlements, on which the government should take action.

Social screening

Dalit activist Bhanwar Meghwanshi said activists would carry out “social screening” of candidates fielded by various parties and check if they were involved in cases of atrocities against Dalits or helped the accused in any manner. “Such candidates will not be accepted and a demand will be made that they be withdrawn from the electoral contest,” Mr. Meghwanshi said.

The manifesto demanded statutory status for the State Scheduled Caste Commission and State Safai Karamchari Commission, instead of appointment of new Commissions for various caste groups. It also called for reinvestigation of cases registered during the Bharat Bandh of April 2, 2018, and their withdrawal.