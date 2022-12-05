Dalit groups demand strict action in MBBS student suicide case

December 05, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Lucknow

Issuing an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh police, Dalit organisations demanded the early arrest of those booked in connection with the death of a 21-year-old first-year Dalit MBBS student of Firozabad Medical College, an autonomous State Medical institution. The 21-year-old student, Shailendra Shankhwar, died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday.

His father Uday Singh Shankhwar alleged that the administration of the college has been harassing his ward for being a Dalit, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Five persons, including the principal of the college, have been booked in connection with the matter and the district administration formed a committee to probe the incident. The issue gained momentum with medical college students organising protests by blocking the National Highway at Firozabad on Sunday and various Dalit groups like the Bhim Army coming in support of the deceased.

A case has been lodged on the complaint against the college principal and four other people under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the sections of the SC/ST act. In his complaint, father of the deceased alleged that the controller of examination threatened to not allow his ward to sit in an examination and also allegedly made casteist remarks. The post-mortem examination and the last rites of the deceased were conducted amid tight security on Sunday.

“Student belonging to Dalit community committed suicide due to harassment by the principal. We stand by the family of the deceased and demand the earliest arrest of those guilty, or else we have to go on protest,” said Sikender Baudh, a Dalit activist. Western Uttar Pradesh, a region with a sizeable Dalit population has seen many atrocities against the marginalised group amid a new kind of assertion and pushback by the community which has resulted in the formation of pressure groups like the Bhim Army.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the following number: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002