Dalit groups demand action on dereliction of duty in minor girl’s rape case

November 19, 2022 02:30 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - JAIPUR

Dalit groups in Rajasthan have demanded for immediate action on the dereliction of duty by the in-charge of the women’s police station in Dausa in a case of alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. The Station House Officer tried to protect the accused and destroy evidence after visiting the scene of the crime.

SHO Kitab Devi called the accused Jai Singh Gujjar to the police station in the presence of the victim and her mother, and harassed the complainants. The victim was not sent for a medical examination and the rape case was registered only the next day after some Dalit activists intervened in the matter.

Jai Singh took the minor girl studying in class IX and her mother from their village Singwara, situated 7 km away from Dausa city, to load the millet fodder in his tractor trolley from an agricultural field on September 29. After the work was over, he dropped the mother home and took the girl away on some other pretext. After raping her, he dropped the victim near her house, threatening with dire consequences in case she revealed the truth.

A delegation of the Centre for Dalit Rights (CDR) took the victim and her mother to three senior officers of the State government here over the week-end and sought justice for them. The delegation met the Director-General of Police Umesh Mishra, the Inspector-General (Human Rights) Bipin Kumar Pandey and the Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar.

Jai Singh, who was arrested after the registration of the FIR on September 30, is at present in judicial custody. The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CDR has demanded the initiation of criminal and disciplinary action against the SHO, while apprehending that attempts may be made to shield her. Mr. Kumar said the delegation had also urged the three officers to release the statutory financial assistance to the victim and make arrangements for her education in a residential school.

