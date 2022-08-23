Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school by ex-pradhan for not wearing uniform

Casteist slurs also made by accused Manoj Kumar Dubey

PTI Bhadohi (U.P.):
August 23, 2022 15:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said.

Also read | Dalit boy dies after being assaulted by teacher in Rajasthan school

The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Mr. Yadav said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hearing this, Mr. Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.

Also read | Uttar Pradesh village head beats up Dalit youth, held

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mr. Yadav said.

Search is on to nab the accused, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
dalits
Caste
Caste violence
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app